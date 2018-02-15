Lube Technician
Purpose:
Be a part of one of the most important teams in the dealership - The service department!
As a Lube Technician, you will quickly and efficiently perform routine maintenance, identify the cause of breakdowns, and repair them using the most optimal solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Perform work specified on maintenance and repair orders with efficiency and in accordance with dealership and/or specific car standards
- Change a vehicle's oil
- Check tire air pressure
- Check the transmission fluid and other fluid levels
- Perform inspections on various belts and filters, and check air levels and gauges
- You will have the ability to work alongside skilled technicians to learn how to perform quality vehicle service and repairs.
- Maintain a courteous and friendly rapport with both internal and external customers
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 1 year of experience as an automotive lube technician or oil change technician is preferred but not necessary, on the job training provided!
- Basic computer skills
- Reliable, hard working individual with an attention to detail
- A valid driver's license with a clean driving record is required
- Must be team oriented, flexible and focused on maintaining a high level of customer service
- Must have a working knowledge of shop equipment such as wheel and tire equipment
- Must be available to work a full time flexible schedule
- Must have your own set of tools
