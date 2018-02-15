Lube Technician

Purpose:

Be a part of one of the most important teams in the dealership - The service department!

As a Lube Technician, you will quickly and efficiently perform routine maintenance, identify the cause of breakdowns, and repair them using the most optimal solutions.

Responsibilities:

  • Perform work specified on maintenance and repair orders with efficiency and in accordance with dealership and/or specific car standards
  • Change a vehicle's oil
  • Check tire air pressure
  • Check the transmission fluid and other fluid levels
  • Perform inspections on various belts and filters, and check air levels and gauges
  • You will have the ability to work alongside skilled technicians to learn how to perform quality vehicle service and repairs.
  • Maintain a courteous and friendly rapport with both internal and external customers

Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 1 year of experience as an automotive lube technician or oil change technician is preferred but not necessary, on the job training provided!
  • Basic computer skills
  • Reliable, hard working individual with an attention to detail
  • A valid driver's license with a clean driving record is required
  • Must be team oriented, flexible and focused on maintaining a high level of customer service
  • Must have a working knowledge of shop equipment such as wheel and tire equipment
  • Must be available to work a full time flexible schedule
  • Must have your own set of tools

