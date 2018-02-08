Estimator

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Waldorf, MD
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Finance
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Our Body Shop Estimators inspect vehicles that need body work, typically as a result of an accident, incident or owners' desire to change the look of their vehicles. They then calculate the costs for any needed repairs and other improvements. This may include assessing physical damage, running tests and obtaining information from customers

In this role, you will:

  • Examine damaged vehicles and estimate repair costs
  • Work with insurance companies to manage the claims for our customer
  • Ensure customer satisfaction with repairs and overall experience
  • Reconcile and prepare final invoices matching approved estimates

For this role, you will need:

  • Knowledge of major insurance program protocols and have the ability to upload estimates/images that meet those standards accordingly
  • Prior experience as an estimator
  • I-Car or other industry training history
  • A valid drivers license

