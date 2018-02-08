Estimator
- Employer
- DARCARS Automotive Group
- Location
- Silver Spring, MD
- Posted
- Feb 08, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Finance
- Industry
- Automotive
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Our Body Shop Estimators inspect vehicles that need body work, typically as a result of an accident, incident or owners' desire to change the look of their vehicles. They then calculate the costs for any needed repairs and other improvements. This may include assessing physical damage, running tests and obtaining information from customers
In this role, you will:
- Examine damaged vehicles and estimate repair costs
- Work with insurance companies to manage the claims for our customer
- Ensure customer satisfaction with repairs and overall experience
- Reconcile and prepare final invoices matching approved estimates
For this role, you will need:
- Knowledge of major insurance program protocols and have the ability to upload estimates/images that meet those standards accordingly
- Prior experience as an estimator
- I-Car or other industry training history
- A valid drivers license
keywords: Collision, body, body shop estimator, collision estimator, auto body estimator, I-Car, estimates, collision repair, collision center, body shop, technician, used car mechanic, mechanic, automotive
