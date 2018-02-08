Our Body Shop Estimators inspect vehicles that need body work, typically as a result of an accident, incident or owners' desire to change the look of their vehicles. They then calculate the costs for any needed repairs and other improvements. This may include assessing physical damage, running tests and obtaining information from customers

In this role, you will:

Examine damaged vehicles and estimate repair costs

Work with insurance companies to manage the claims for our customer

Ensure customer satisfaction with repairs and overall experience

Reconcile and prepare final invoices matching approved estimates

For this role, you will need:

Knowledge of major insurance program protocols and have the ability to upload estimates/images that meet those standards accordingly

Prior experience as an estimator

I-Car or other industry training history

A valid drivers license



