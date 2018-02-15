Responsibilities

The Department of Interior Design at Marymount University invites applications for a 9-month full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor in Interior Design to begin in August 2018.

We are seeking candidates who have experience in producing innovative design scholarship, exposure to teaching and mentoring diverse populations of students, and have had teaching and/or professional experience in one or more of the following areas: commercial design, socially responsible design, collaborative design, and digital design.

The successful candidate will demonstrate an exceptional ability to teach evidence-based design, sustainable design, and/or community engagement in practice based interior design studios and seminars primarily in the graduate program that extend from their research.

An earned doctorate in Interior Design, Architecture, or related field preferred; however, an MFA, MA or MS in Interior Design, MArch or related field will be considered.

Candidate must demonstrate the capacity to develop a national reputation through peer-reviewed scholarship disseminated through leading venues; and procuring outside funding with external grants.

Minimum Qualifications

â€¢ An MFA, MA or MS in Interior Design, MArch or related field

â€¢ NCIDQ and/or NCARB certification or eligibility within 2 years of hire

â€¢ Record of peer recognized scholarly activity

â€¢ Must be proficient in the English language (i.e. able to read, write, speak and listen).

Preferred Qualifications

â€¢ An earned doctorate in Interior Design, Architecture, or related field

â€¢ NCIDQ/licensure/registration/certification

â€¢ Evidence of teaching excellence

â€¢ Professional experience

â€¢ Ability to use design-oriented technologies such as Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, Sketch Up, Adobe Creative Suites, and digital fabrication.

Special Notes to Applicants

For consideration, applications must be received by March 21, 2018. The position will remain open until filled.

Please fill out the online application and attach:

1. Letter of interest, including teaching philosophy, research/scholarship, program leadership and personal design research agenda

2. Curriculum Vitae

3. Portfolio with evidence of research/scholarship, personal creative work and teaching, (e.g. course syllabi and examples of student work)

4. List of three references with phone numbers and e-mail addresses

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive, coeducational Catholic university that combines the liberal arts tradition with career preparation. Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The Main Campus is located on a hillside in residential Arlington, Virginia. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.