Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

This position provides direct support to the Grants and Contracts team within the Finance Department and reports to the Vice President, External Grants and Contracts. The position will ensure that all administrative and financial aspects of grants and contracts management are performed efficiently and to a high standard of quality, from review of applicant budgets to quarterly financial closing and in depth-site visit and desk reviews. This position will ensure that their portfolio of grants and contracts complies with institutional policies and any applicable donor requirements, with an emphasis on oversight of financial reporting, risk management and contractual compliance.

Specifically this position is responsible for assessing and managing grantee risk and compliance, generating grant agreements, contracts and amendments, ensuring integrity of data in the grants and contracts database(s), analyzing data, reviewing grantee financial reports, trouble-shooting financial reporting errors, and processing disbursement requests. The position involves managing the communication flow with grantees, internal staff,and external program staff. Incumbent will work with the team on improvements to grants management systems and processes and on training of staff and grantees.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinate grant-making and contracting by providing flexible, responsive, and informed support to program staff, field colleagues, grantees, and applicants.

Review financial reports, provide feedback to grantees and identify areas for strengthening of financial management practices.

Ensure grantee compliance with terms of grant agreements.

Address and resolve issues of administrative, financial and contractual compliance with grantees.

Ensure accurate and timely data entry and maintain awareness of user needs for the grant system, proposing fixes and improvements as appropriate.

Participate in the development of new grant-making system and supporting templates.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The duties of this position are carried out in a normal office environment. Travel, up to four times per year, may be required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Minimum of a Bachelor degree, preferably in a finance-related field.

3-5 years of related work experience, preferably in grants or finance.

Proficiency in written and oral Spanish, French, or Portuguese.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Strong organizational skills.

Strong computer skills including MS Office, databases, and file management.

Strong attention to detail.

Evidence of initiative, self-direction, and independent problem-solving.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Preferred

Advanced degree.

Some knowledge of environment and international affairs.

Some knowledge of finance and contracts.

To apply please submit your resume, cover letter and references.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time.