The Systems Administrator for Web/Application Support is an experienced IT generalist responsible for enterprise maintenance of UNCF’s “controlled” technology operating environment, with a focus on Web Application Management that will include website and database administration. UNCF operates in a cloud-based, outsource construct. The Systems Administrator will be responsible for effectively leveraging his/her competency with outsourced vendor support in ensuring UNCF’s technology infrastructure and operating environment achieve maximum efficiency and productivity, incorporating UNCF’s risk mitigation guidelines

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Support existing applications and their multiple interfaces; including operation, bug fixes, modifications, enhancements and upgrades.

Perform installation, configuration, general maintenance, change management, upgrades and testing activities as required.

Coordinate system-wide upgrades and patches.

Communicate and coordinate with vendors to troubleshoot and research challenging problems, resolve issues and verify and ensure applications function properly after changes.

Identify data integrity issues and propose and implement solutions.

Monitor and update all incidents and requests using a Salesforce ticketing system including calls; documenting, updating and closing tickets.

Reassign or escalate incidents and requests to appropriate support level, third parties or other teams with appropriate level of expertise.

Establish and maintain communications with vendors to resolve Office 365 product suite issues (OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange Online, Skype for Business), network troubleshooting and escalation.

Education and/or Experience

Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year College or University in the field of computer science preferred and/or 5 plus years equivalent work experience.

Technical Requirements

Must have experience in Windows Server 2008R2, 2012R2 and Linux Red Hat Enterprise.

Web design and development experience with understanding in WordPress and Expression Engine Content Management Systems.

Good knowledge of HTML/CSS and must be able to hand code HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Asp.net, PHP and MySQL programming.

Experience in creating and managing cloud sites.

Other Skills and Abilities