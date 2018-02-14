Building Supervisor
- Location
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Function
- Maintenance and Repair
- Industry
- Associations
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Building Supervisor is responsible for maintaining the Barclay Building by performing routine tasks and special projects that keep the exterior and interior of the building fully functional.
Primary duties and responsibilities:
- Performs daily floor by floor systems checks on apparatus’s such as air handlers, water heaters including a roof check of drains, cooling tower, exhausts, and boiler and a basement check of fire panels, boiler, and dry air compressor
- Ensures all plumbing, heating and electrical are functioning properly throughout the building including in each restroom on a daily basis
- Performs minor repairs to mechanical, HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems and regular maintenance as needed, such as filter replacement and coil cleaning
- Manages/oversees repair and maintenance projects specific to the building
- Handles building access by locking/unlocking elevators as needed, providing/collecting access cards, and maintaining access card database
- Cleans and maintains work areas, common areas, the 5th floor storage area, kitchens, restrooms, the parking facility and spaces, as well as some exterior areas by doing such things as appliance cleaning, lightbulb replacement, trash removal, sweeping, and light landscaping
- Prepares the building for any inclement weather e.g. laying down rock salt and assesses the building after inclement weather by checking for leaks, assisting in snow or ice removal etc.
- Stocks restroom supplies and some kitchen supplies such as the soda vending machines
- Handles furniture and equipment by assembling as needed, moving and storing, and maintaining the keys for such furniture and equipment, if any
- Oversees the annual fire inspection and maintains all life safety equipment
- Handles conference center room set ups for meetings and other special functions
- Ensures all building related expenses are within budget and that all bills received are coded appropriately and approved by the necessary manager
- Performs other related duties and assignments as required