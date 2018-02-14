Publishing Asst./ Office Mgr.

Employer
HOME & DESIGN
Location
Rockville Town Center
Salary
Salary and benefits commensurate with early career experience
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 21, 2018
Ref
Publications Editorial Social Media Website
Function
Administrative, Marketing and Public Relations
Industry
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Publishing Asst. / Office Mgr.    We are a successful magazine/website publisher seeking an energetic and organized point person for our administrative/event/marketing/editorial support needs.  Candidate needs strong PC skills, esp. Word and Excel.  Social media posting is among your daily activities.  You will be central to our smooth-running business with an opportunity to grow with career skills in print production, editorial development, event organization and advertising sales promotion.  Insurance benefits, 3 weeks vacation.  College degree required.  Reports directly to the publisher/owner.  Please respond with resume and an intro note about the strengths and technical skills you can offer.  Rockville MD location -- see our work at www.homeanddesign.com. 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Publishing Asst./ Office Mgr.

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this