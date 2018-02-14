Publishing Asst./ Office Mgr.
- Employer
- HOME & DESIGN
- Location
- Rockville Town Center
- Salary
- Salary and benefits commensurate with early career experience
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Ref
- Publications Editorial Social Media Website
- Function
- Administrative, Marketing and Public Relations
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Publishing Asst. / Office Mgr. We are a successful magazine/website publisher seeking an energetic and organized point person for our administrative/event/marketing/editorial support needs. Candidate needs strong PC skills, esp. Word and Excel. Social media posting is among your daily activities. You will be central to our smooth-running business with an opportunity to grow with career skills in print production, editorial development, event organization and advertising sales promotion. Insurance benefits, 3 weeks vacation. College degree required. Reports directly to the publisher/owner. Please respond with resume and an intro note about the strengths and technical skills you can offer. Rockville MD location -- see our work at www.homeanddesign.com.
