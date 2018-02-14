UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND EXTENSION

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT

Title: Agent

Functional Title: Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development

Position Number: 103515

Category Status: Faculty, Non-Tenured, On Tenure-Track

Unit: AGNR-UME – Caroline County

Home Office Location: Caroline County Extension Office, 9194 Legion Road, Suite 4, Denton, MD 21629

Position Summary/Purpose of Position:

University of Maryland Extension (UME) is seeking an Extension Educator responsible for organizing, developing, implementing and evaluating educational programs for youth, families and communities working through volunteers and youth development agencies to provide experiential learning opportunities for youth, leading to the development of life skills for youth. The educator is also responsible for developing an active, ongoing recruitment campaign to involve new volunteers and youth. As a tenure track faculty member, the Educator will be responsible for providing leadership to develop focused youth development programs in cooperation with colleagues in the Mid Shore Cluster. The faculty member will be on track for tenure and promotion to a higher rank in accordance with University policy and UME tenure guidelines within a timeframe defined.

Responsibilities:

Develop, implement and evaluate a 4-H youth development program in Caroline County in cooperation with colleagues in Mid Shore Cluster. Facilitate the development of leadership, social and life skills, using research-based methods and materials, to achieve an increase in knowledge, skills and desirable behaviors and outcomes that align with the UME Strategic Plan and 4-H Program Priorities.

Coordinate and deliver experiential learning programs for a wide range of disciplines in areas aligning with the 4-H mission mandates of science, health and citizenship.

Educate youth and adult volunteers on subject matter concepts.

Manage and expand the county’s 4-H club and In School/Out of School Time programs and capacity. Conduct needs assessments, outreach and marketing to reach diverse audiences as well as promote inclusivity of all youth.

Provide leadership, coordination and support for the UME adult volunteer management system, including recruitment, screening and background check requirements, training, management and recognition of youth and adult volunteers.

Cultivate good working relationships with community collaborators and partners to benefit youth. Promote positive public relations with stakeholders and the community.

Increase resources through grants, local funding sources, collaborative and other funding proposals to support and expand 4-H youth development programs.

Supervise full and part time staff dedicated to supporting the 4-H Youth Development Program.

Coordinate programmatic direction in concert with non-tenured faculty position(s) and staff.

Perform teaching, scholarship and service requirements of a faculty member of the University of Maryland. This is a tenure track position requiring documented accomplishments in the areas of research, teaching, and service.

Qualifications:

Requirements–

Master’s degree is required.

Experience working with youth groups and volunteers.

Demonstrated teaching and leadership ability

Good communication and computer skills.

Must be willing to work flexible hours, with some evenings and weekends, and to travel within assigned county, administrative cluster, and state.

Personal transportation and valid driver’s license.

When offered employment by UME, the successful candidate will be required to obtain a clear background check by the State of Maryland and FBI before beginning work assignment.

Preferred–

Ph.D.

Preferred educational emphasis is in youth or child development, education, life science or related field or a similar degree emphasis in undergraduate work as well as a background in Environmental Science is preferred.

Experience in volunteer development, youth development, program management, and grant writing and management.

Knowledge of the educational program development process and utilization of logic models to work toward meaningful outcomes while addressing youth focused issues.

Experience with the 4-H youth development program

Demonstrated success in building collaborative partnerships and successful engagement with vulnerable youth populations

Physical Demands of the Position:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

• Nature of the Position: This position frequently presents information through vocal and written communication to individuals of various ages, socio-economic, and educational backgrounds. The ability to express or exchange ideas vocally is important, as well as the ability to hear and perceive information at normal spoken work levels.

Physical Demands: A routine part of this position's responsibilities would be to transport materials to and from teaching/event locations, including loading and unloading the vehicle. The employee will frequently lift and/or move items weighing up to 20 pounds. Set-up and tear-down of displays, tables, and chairs would be necessary at many teaching sites.

• Environmental: Team driven, office environment of professional character, competence, and collaboration. Deadline driven in terms of program planning and reporting. This position requires the employee to work outdoors at certain times of the year, especially during the time of annual fair, 4-H residential or day camps and youth recreation activities. This may occur during very hot and/or inclement weather.

• Visual Acuity: Visual acuity is required for preparing and analyzing written or computer data and presentations.

Salary & Benefits:

Salary will be commensurate with experience:

Master’s Base: $51,575

Ph.D. Base: $61,650

The University of Maryland offers an extensive benefits package.

Applications:

All candidates must apply online at https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/57834. A complete application packet includes a letter of application, a current (signed) resume or Curriculum Vitae, copies of transcripts (official transcripts will be required if offered the position), and three (3) professional references, including name, mailing address, telephone number, and e-mail address.

Closing Date:

For best consideration, complete application by March 13, 2018. Position will remain open until suitable candidate has been identified.

The University of Maryland, College Park, actively subscribes to a policy of equal employment opportunity, and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry or national origin, marital status, genetic information, political affiliation, and gender identity or expression. Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.