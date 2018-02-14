Maintenance Technician

ZUCKERMAN GRAVELY MGMT.
Falls Church, Virginia
Feb 14, 2018
Mar 21, 2018
Maintenance and Repair
Real Estate / Property Management
Full Time

F/T-  Maintenance Technician w/Benes

Large apt community in Fairfax County

Certified in HVAC preferred but not a must Must also be able to communicate well with residents, very professional, motivated, and a self-starter

Job Location: Falls Church, VA

Email resume with salary requirements to:

Kbobart64@gmail.com

