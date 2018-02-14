Maintenance Technician
- Employer
- ZUCKERMAN GRAVELY MGMT.
- Location
- Falls Church, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Function
- Maintenance and Repair
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Hours
- Full Time
F/T- Maintenance Technician w/Benes
Large apt community in Fairfax County
Certified in HVAC preferred but not a must Must also be able to communicate well with residents, very professional, motivated, and a self-starter
Job Location: Falls Church, VA
Email resume with salary requirements to:
New
