Dolce Vita Salon is a growing high-end brand with two locations in the

Metro area and more to come.



We are looking for a talented professional stylist and/or colorist who is

accustomed to serving high-end clients in McLean/Tyson's area. If you are

looking for ways to substantially grow your income, find a fun and

friendly place to work, or even grow beyond the chair; we are the perfect

home for you.



You need to be a licensed stylist and/or colorist with a following. We want

you if you demonstrate a positive attitude and you're looking for a fun place and

want to be a team player.



Compensation:

Generous pay rate, with hourly wage up to breaking commission. Commission

scale up to 65% + quarterly bonuses. Education allowance for travel.



Benefits:

In-salon quarterly education | Medical and Dental Insurance | 401 K

retirement plan.



Please attach full RESUME when replying.