Professional Stylist and/or Colorist Wanted! (Tysons)

Dolce Vita Salon
Tysons Corner, Virginia
Feb 14, 2018
Mar 21, 2018
Stylist
Customer Service, Other
Specialty Trades
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Part Time

Dolce Vita Salon is a growing high-end brand with two locations in the
Metro area and more to come.

We are looking for a talented professional stylist and/or colorist who is
accustomed to serving high-end clients in McLean/Tyson's area. If you are
looking for ways to substantially grow your income, find a fun and
friendly place to work, or even grow beyond the chair; we are the perfect
home for you.

You need to be a licensed stylist and/or colorist with a following. We want
you if you demonstrate a positive attitude and you're looking for a fun place and
want to be a team player.

Compensation:
Generous pay rate, with hourly wage up to breaking commission. Commission
scale up to 65% + quarterly bonuses. Education allowance for travel.

Benefits:
In-salon quarterly education | Medical and Dental Insurance | 401 K
retirement plan.

Please attach full RESUME when replying.

