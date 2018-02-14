Professional Stylist and/or Colorist Wanted! (Tysons)
- Employer
- Dolce Vita Salon
- Location
- Tysons Corner, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Ref
- Stylist
- Function
- Customer Service, Other
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Dolce Vita Salon is a growing high-end brand with two locations in the
Metro area and more to come.
We are looking for a talented professional stylist and/or colorist who is
accustomed to serving high-end clients in McLean/Tyson's area. If you are
looking for ways to substantially grow your income, find a fun and
friendly place to work, or even grow beyond the chair; we are the perfect
home for you.
You need to be a licensed stylist and/or colorist with a following. We want
you if you demonstrate a positive attitude and you're looking for a fun place and
want to be a team player.
Compensation:
Generous pay rate, with hourly wage up to breaking commission. Commission
scale up to 65% + quarterly bonuses. Education allowance for travel.
Benefits:
In-salon quarterly education | Medical and Dental Insurance | 401 K
retirement plan.
Please attach full RESUME when replying.
