Property / Community Manager - Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Silver Spring - White Oak Area
Salary
Excellent benefits package
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 21, 2018
Ref
HR
Function
Management, Operations / Logistics
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

Apartment Community Manager / Property Manager

Silver Spring, MD - White Oak Area

Grady Management, Inc, one of the metro area’s leading property management firms is seeking a Community Manager for a large 600 unit apartment community located in Silver Spring, MD

This position is involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations including:

  • Resident relations
  • Rent loss control
  • Rent collections
  • Coordinating service requests
  • Supervising staff 

The ideal candidate will have:

  • At least 3 years of property management experience at a community of more than 400+ apartment homes.
  • Strong organization skills, including ability to multi-task and prioritize.
  • Exceptional customer service skills.
  • Have an eye for detail and high curb appeal standards.
  • Implementing and administering policies, procedures, and programs that will assure the property is well managed.
  • Computer skills required with proficiency in MS Office, including Excel, and accounting knowledge.  
  • Working knowledge of One Site software skills a plus. 
  • Ability in managing activities including employee relations, scheduling and staffing.
  • Experience with repositioning an asset a plus.

Some weekend work will maybe required.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

Attn:  Human Resources 

Grady Management Inc.

8630 Fenton St., Suite 625

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Fax:  301-587-0059

EEO M/F/D

www.GradyMgt.com

 

