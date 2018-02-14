Apartment Community Manager / Property Manager

Silver Spring, MD - White Oak Area

Grady Management, Inc, one of the metro area’s leading property management firms is seeking a Community Manager for a large 600 unit apartment community located in Silver Spring, MD

This position is involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations including:

Resident relations

Rent loss control

Rent collections

Coordinating service requests

Supervising staff

The ideal candidate will have:

At least 3 years of property management experience at a community of more than 400+ apartment homes.

Strong organization skills, including ability to multi-task and prioritize.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Have an eye for detail and high curb appeal standards.

Implementing and administering policies, procedures, and programs that will assure the property is well managed.

Computer skills required with proficiency in MS Office, including Excel, and accounting knowledge.

Working knowledge of One Site software skills a plus.

Ability in managing activities including employee relations, scheduling and staffing.

Experience with repositioning an asset a plus.

Some weekend work will maybe required.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

Attn: Human Resources

Grady Management Inc.

8630 Fenton St., Suite 625

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Fax: 301-587-0059

EEO M/F/D

www.GradyMgt.com