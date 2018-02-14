Property / Community Manager - Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Silver Spring - White Oak Area
- Salary
- Excellent benefits package
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Ref
- HR
- Function
- Management, Operations / Logistics
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
Apartment Community Manager / Property Manager
Silver Spring, MD - White Oak Area
Grady Management, Inc, one of the metro area’s leading property management firms is seeking a Community Manager for a large 600 unit apartment community located in Silver Spring, MD
This position is involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations including:
- Resident relations
- Rent loss control
- Rent collections
- Coordinating service requests
- Supervising staff
The ideal candidate will have:
- At least 3 years of property management experience at a community of more than 400+ apartment homes.
- Strong organization skills, including ability to multi-task and prioritize.
- Exceptional customer service skills.
- Have an eye for detail and high curb appeal standards.
- Implementing and administering policies, procedures, and programs that will assure the property is well managed.
- Computer skills required with proficiency in MS Office, including Excel, and accounting knowledge.
- Working knowledge of One Site software skills a plus.
- Ability in managing activities including employee relations, scheduling and staffing.
- Experience with repositioning an asset a plus.
Some weekend work will maybe required.
Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.
Attn: Human Resources
Grady Management Inc.
8630 Fenton St., Suite 625
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fax: 301-587-0059
EEO M/F/D
www.GradyMgt.com
