Regional Manager

CONFIDENTIAL LISTING
Washington, DC metro area
Feb 14, 2018
Mar 21, 2018
Management
Real Estate / Property Management
Full Time

The Regional Manager’s will oversee residential properties; providing leadership and supervision to site staff and; ensuring that all operations and documents are in compliance with Federal & State requirements; completing annual budgets; monitoring monthly, quarterly income & expenses; ensuring that all property services are being completed & tracked; preparing related reports; other related duties.

Minimum requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent years of experience in property management
  • At least 10 years in residential property management
  • At least 2 years’ experience in a Regional Manager role, overseeing 8-10 properties & close to 1,500 units
  • HUD Section 8 experience; required certifications include CPM, ARM, CAM, RAM
  • Proven track record of success with cooperative management, effective communication, marketing, managing multiple projects & meeting deadlines
  • Ability to produce reports, maintain records
  • Extensive experience with budgeting & cost management
  • Knowledge of local apartment market & Fair Housing regulations
  • Ability to think strategically with proven problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication, time management & organizational skills
  • Knowledge of rental software preferred
  • Software proficiency

Send resumes & salary requirements to HR via email to

(compliancedirectjob@gmail.com) for immediate consideration. E/O/E.

