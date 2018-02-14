The Regional Manager’s will oversee residential properties; providing leadership and supervision to site staff and; ensuring that all operations and documents are in compliance with Federal & State requirements; completing annual budgets; monitoring monthly, quarterly income & expenses; ensuring that all property services are being completed & tracked; preparing related reports; other related duties.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent years of experience in property management

At least 10 years in residential property management

At least 2 years’ experience in a Regional Manager role, overseeing 8-10 properties & close to 1,500 units

HUD Section 8 experience; required certifications include CPM, ARM, CAM, RAM

Proven track record of success with cooperative management, effective communication, marketing, managing multiple projects & meeting deadlines

Ability to produce reports, maintain records

Extensive experience with budgeting & cost management

Knowledge of local apartment market & Fair Housing regulations

Ability to think strategically with proven problem-solving skills

Excellent communication, time management & organizational skills

Knowledge of rental software preferred

Software proficiency

Send resumes & salary requirements to HR via email to

(compliancedirectjob@gmail.com) for immediate consideration. E/O/E.