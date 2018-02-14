Regional Manager
- Employer
- CONFIDENTIAL LISTING
- Location
- Washington, DC metro area
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Hours
- Full Time
The Regional Manager’s will oversee residential properties; providing leadership and supervision to site staff and; ensuring that all operations and documents are in compliance with Federal & State requirements; completing annual budgets; monitoring monthly, quarterly income & expenses; ensuring that all property services are being completed & tracked; preparing related reports; other related duties.
Minimum requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent years of experience in property management
- At least 10 years in residential property management
- At least 2 years’ experience in a Regional Manager role, overseeing 8-10 properties & close to 1,500 units
- HUD Section 8 experience; required certifications include CPM, ARM, CAM, RAM
- Proven track record of success with cooperative management, effective communication, marketing, managing multiple projects & meeting deadlines
- Ability to produce reports, maintain records
- Extensive experience with budgeting & cost management
- Knowledge of local apartment market & Fair Housing regulations
- Ability to think strategically with proven problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication, time management & organizational skills
- Knowledge of rental software preferred
- Software proficiency
Send resumes & salary requirements to HR via email to
(compliancedirectjob@gmail.com) for immediate consideration. E/O/E.
