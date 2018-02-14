Economic and Policy Research Analyst

Executive Office

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) is one of the world’s largest global associations of financial institutions with nearly 500 members in 75 countries. We provide economic and financial analysis to our members, develop industry proposals on global regulatory issues, and represent our members in discussions with the public sector on global economic and financial policy issues.

Position Summary:

The Institute currently seeks an Economic and Policy Research Analyst who will report directly to the CEO. The individual will be responsible for researching and synthesizing key global economic and financial topics and then developing presentations and executive briefings on these topics at the direction of the IIF’s CEO for his meetings, interviews, and speaking engagements. The individual will interface with staff in IIF’s economic research, regulatory affairs, innovations, global capital markets, events and membership departments to gather data, information, and views, and will also independently research external resources in order to accomplish assignments.

Responsibilities include:

Monitor significant developments in the global economy and macro-financial and policy trends impacting the financial services industry.

Provide analysis on macro trends and developments at the direction of the CEO.

Leverage internal and external resources to accomplish assignments.

Prepare executive briefings on research assignments.

Job Requirements:

Applicants should have a Master’s degree in economics or finance, strong skills in macroeconomic analysis, familiarity with key macro-economic and financial concepts, terminology, and data sources, and at least 3 years professional experience writing analytic reports. The ability to quickly and thoughtfully gather and analyze economic and financial data, both from internal and external sources, distill key information, synthesize research findings, produce concise and well-written briefings, and present data and research findings using innovative graphics and charts will be required. The successful candidate should also demonstrate diplomacy, energy, curiosity, a positive attitude, and strong interpersonal skills. The position requires superior writing skills, so fluency in English and excellent oral and written communication skills are a must. Ability to manage multiple assignments will be important. Familiarity with public policy topics, officials and organizations will be considered a plus.

Please email resume, cover letter, and salary requirements in Microsoft Word format to personnel@iif.com. For more information on the IIF please refer to our website at www.iif.com .