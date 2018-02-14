Adjuncts - Foreign Languages
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach courses in introductory and intermediate French, Spanish, and German.
Minimum Qualifications
At least a Master’s degree with 18 graduate credits in area of teaching is required.
Preferred Qualifications
Special Notes to Applicants
Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, current CV, your teaching philosophy statement, and a list of three references. You may also attach your unofficial graduate transcripts (optional).
Application materials must be received by 02/01/2019
Open Until Filled No
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.