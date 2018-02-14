Responsibilities

Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach courses in introductory and intermediate French, Spanish, and German.

Minimum Qualifications

At least a Master’s degree with 18 graduate credits in area of teaching is required.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, current CV, your teaching philosophy statement, and a list of three references. You may also attach your unofficial graduate transcripts (optional).

Application materials must be received by 02/01/2019

Open Until Filled No

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.