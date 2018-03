You need to sign in or create an account to save

Responsibilities

- Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (1/3 time) Graduate Assistantship position in the Nursing department.

- A 1/3 Graduate Assistant in the Department of Nursing works 7 hours per week on a flexible schedule and receives a waiver of 3 credits of graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.

- The GA reports to the Chair of the Nursing Graduate Program.

Minimum Qualifications

- Successful acceptance into a Marymount University graduate degree program.

- Taking a minimum of 6 graduate credits.

-In depth knowledge of the Nursing field.

- For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Preferred Qualifications

- Preference given to students in the MSN or DNP program.

- Preferred computer skills in Microsoft Word and Excel as well as good Internet research skills.

- Preference given to full-time student (9 graduate credits).

Special Notes to Applicants

Student will receive 3 credits of tuition remission for this 1/3 assistantship (7 hours of work weekly over a 16 week semester); No additional stipend.

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The university’s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nation’s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.