Graduate Assistant- Nursing Part-time
- Employer
- Marymount University
- Location
- 22207
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responsibilities
- Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (1/3 time) Graduate Assistantship position in the Nursing department.
- A 1/3 Graduate Assistant in the Department of Nursing works 7 hours per week on a flexible schedule and receives a waiver of 3 credits of graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.
- The GA reports to the Chair of the Nursing Graduate Program.
Minimum Qualifications
- Successful acceptance into a Marymount University graduate degree program.
- Taking a minimum of 6 graduate credits.
-In depth knowledge of the Nursing field.
- For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.
Preferred Qualifications
- Preference given to students in the MSN or DNP program.
- Preferred computer skills in Microsoft Word and Excel as well as good Internet research skills.
- Preference given to full-time student (9 graduate credits).
Special Notes to Applicants
Student will receive 3 credits of tuition remission for this 1/3 assistantship (7 hours of work weekly over a 16 week semester); No additional stipend.
University Profile
Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.