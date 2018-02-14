Responsibilities

- Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (1/3 time) Graduate Assistantship position in the Nursing department.

- A 1/3 Graduate Assistant in the Department of Nursing works 7 hours per week on a flexible schedule and receives a waiver of 3 credits of graduate tuition each semester of the assistantship.

- The GA reports to the Chair of the Nursing Graduate Program.

Minimum Qualifications

- Successful acceptance into a Marymount University graduate degree program.

- Taking a minimum of 6 graduate credits.

-In depth knowledge of the Nursing field.

- For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Preferred Qualifications

- Preference given to students in the MSN or DNP program.

- Preferred computer skills in Microsoft Word and Excel as well as good Internet research skills.

- Preference given to full-time student (9 graduate credits).

Special Notes to Applicants

Student will receive 3 credits of tuition remission for this 1/3 assistantship (7 hours of work weekly over a 16 week semester); No additional stipend.

University Profile

