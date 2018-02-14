Maintenance Technician
- Employer
- Capstone On-Campus Management
- Location
- College Park, Prince Georges, Maryland
- Salary
- Starting pay $20.00 per hour
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Title: Maintenance Technician
Location: College Park, MD
Employment Type: Full-Time
Industry: Real Estate – Property/Facilities Management
Manages Others: No
Education: High School
Experience: 5+ year’s recent experience
JOB DESCRIPTION
We are seeking a Maintenance Technician to assist us all aspects of facility maintenance, renovation and repair for our student apartment community in College Park, MD. Qualified candidates must have experience in higher-end conventional or student housing maintenance.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Providing daily maintenance service to resident’s units as requested by resident via a work order system.
- Managing work orders.
- Completing hands-on, technical and maintenance projects.
- Providing inventory control of maintenance items.
- Answering after hours emergency calls.
- Inspecting move-in and move-out units.
- Preparing vacant units when necessary.
- Performing repairs/general maintenance.
- Participating on the snow removal team.
- Overseeing bi-monthly inspections of the HVAC units and filter changes as required by specifications and program set forth by the maintenance supervisor.
- Having the ability to be on-call, to work weekends when needed and mandatory overtime during the month of August.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Maintenance/Operations experience with a solid knowledge of building systems – HVAC, plumbing, appliance repair, electrical and carpentry.
- Ability to self-manage and prioritize.
- At least 5 years recent maintenance experience in the apartment rental industry
SKILLS:
- Strong written and oral communication skills.
- Computer literate – basic skills required and proficient in MS Office a plus. Excellent Customer Service Skills.
BENEFITS:
- Competitive pay.
- Excellent medical, dental, and vision, life and long term disability insurance coverage.
- 401(k) program with company matching contributions.
Hourly range is $20.00.
Should you have any questions please contact L. Carthens, Hiring Manager at lcarthens@cocm.com.
