Maintenance Technician

Employer
Capstone On-Campus Management
Location
College Park, Prince Georges, Maryland
Salary
Starting pay $20.00 per hour
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 21, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, HVAC, Maintenance and Repair
Industry
Maintenance and Repair, Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Job Title:                                                         Maintenance Technician

Location:                                                         College Park, MD

Employment Type:                                           Full-Time

Industry:                                                          Real Estate – Property/Facilities Management

Manages Others:                                              No

Education:                                                       High School

Experience:                                                     5+ year’s recent experience

 

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are seeking a Maintenance Technician to assist us all aspects of facility maintenance, renovation and repair for our student apartment community in College Park, MD.  Qualified candidates must have experience in higher-end conventional or student housing maintenance. 

 

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Providing daily maintenance service to resident’s units as requested by resident via a work order system.     
  • Managing work orders.
  • Completing hands-on, technical and maintenance projects.
  • Providing inventory control of maintenance items.
  • Answering after hours emergency calls.
  • Inspecting move-in and move-out units.
  • Preparing vacant units when necessary.
  • Performing repairs/general maintenance.
  • Participating on the snow removal team.
  • Overseeing bi-monthly inspections of the HVAC units and filter changes as required by specifications and program set forth by the maintenance supervisor.
  • Having the ability to be on-call,  to work weekends when needed and mandatory overtime during the month of August.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Maintenance/Operations experience with a solid knowledge of building systems – HVAC, plumbing, appliance repair, electrical and carpentry.
  • Ability to self-manage and prioritize.
  • At least 5 years recent maintenance experience in the apartment rental industry

 

SKILLS:

  • Strong written and oral communication skills.        
  • Computer literate – basic skills required and proficient in MS Office a plus. ​ Excellent Customer Service Skills.

BENEFITS:

  • Competitive pay.
  • Excellent medical, dental, and vision, life and long term disability insurance coverage.
  • 401(k) program with company matching contributions.

Hourly range is $20.00.

Should you have any questions please contact L. Carthens, Hiring Manager at lcarthens@cocm.com.

 

