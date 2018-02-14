Facilities Specialist

Personnel Status: PIN/Non-Exempt

Department: Residence Life

Open Date: February 9, 2018

Closing Date: February 23, 2018

Responsibilities: Coordinates the technical maintenance work and installation services rendered by skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers in the residence halls, ensuring that priority is given to resolve heat, hot water, lock and door issues same day; performs general maintenance, troubleshoots problems and performs general maintenance and repairs, such as furniture repairs, ceiling tile replacement and light bulb replacement etc., changes cores and cut keys for Haley Hall; manage department key system; handles management and monitoring of all departmental projects involving maintenance and custodial services, renovations, renewal and replacement and construction. Ensures established guidelines and specifications of work are followed; notifies supervisor of projects, scheduling or deadline issues, before deadlines; inspects completed job assignments for adherence to trade standards and aesthetic standards; monitors housekeeping services in the residence halls and provides feedback to the housekeeping supervisor on a weekly basis; meets with Physical Plant and maintenance staff to resolve work orders that are not completed; inspects supplies and materials on a regular basis to ensure that there are adequate numbers in stock.

Qualifications: High school diploma or GED preferred. A minimum of six (6) years of working experience in a field related to the functions of this position: such as facilities management, maintenance or engineering or any combination of education and/or experience from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved. General knowledge of a variety of building construction or maintenance and repair practices and techniques used in a residential environment. Professional knowledge of planning, design and construction procedures including cost estimating, project scheduling, applicable building codes, standards, guidelines and regulations. Ability to work in a collaboratively setting, across various departments within the University as well as with diverse populations and groups, and communicating effectively both orally and in writing with students, faculty and professional staff in the deployment of services. Experience in identifying renovation needs and proactively implementing project plans. Ability to exercise judgment and make decisions, based on knowledge plus understanding of design and cost elements. Skill in using and applying critical thinking in making decision.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: The incumbent of this position is required to work a minimum 40-hours workweek, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, with extended hours as needed. This position serves as a resource to on call staff outside of typical business hours and will be called in periodically to address after hours emergencies.

SALARY: $43,685 - $50,000

GRADE: 12

APPLICATION: Interested and qualified applicants should go to https://bowiestate.peopleadmin.com/ to apply online. Paper application submissions will not be considered.

Auxiliary aids and services for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. Please contact the University's EEO Officer at 301-860-3442.

Apply Here



PI101144002