Job Summary

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) seeks an Accounting Manager for a two-year, fixed-term, renewable appointment to provide general accounting support in the Finance Department. This position will report to the Controller and is based at IFPRI headquarters located in Washington, DC.

Essential Duties

Specific tasks include but are not limited to:

Oversee the daily accounting activities required to maintain the general ledger in compliance with financial policies and procedures.

Supervise, direct, and review the work of AP accountants and payroll accountant

Maintain organized set of detailed records and files to document financial transactions.

Resolve complex accounting issues, respond to inquiries and assist staff with resolving accounting issues in a professional and timely manner.

Review general ledger monthly to ensure accuracy of posting.

Inform Controller and Director of Finance of relevant issues regarding financial controls, accounting, and reporting.

Recommend and implement improvements to accounting processes and procedures.

Oversee maintenance and enhancements of integrated financial account system (CostPoint, Deltek T&E and digital AP systems)

Oversee filing of tax forms including 1099s, W2s, 1041, 990 and any other local, state of federal reports.

Assist preparation for annual audit: scheduling, resource-gathering, and recommended follow-through.

Serves as the point of contact for accounting matters for IFPRI’s overseas offices

Performs other duties as assigned or required.

Required Qualifications :

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Business

Minimum of ten years accounting experience, preferably in job cost environment using Deltek

Knowledge of GAAP and USAID regulations

Demonstrated successful supervisory experience

Detail oriented with ability to follow through to closure

Ability to work independently and multi-task under tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Strong organizational skills with ability to prioritize work

Knowledge of basic grant/contract administration

Experience with digital invoice processing and digital document archiving

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel

Excellent written and verbal English communications skills

Ability to work in a multicultural environment as a team player

TO APPLY :

Click on the following link to access the Accounting Manager job application

http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=IFPRI&cws=1&rid=1712

Please complete the online application and provide a complete resume, detailed letter of interest, and 3 references. For more information about IFPRI, please visit our websites at www.ifpri.org. EOE