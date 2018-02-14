ACCOUNTING MANAGER
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Ref
- 18-100
- Function
- Accountant, Finance
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Summary
The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) seeks an Accounting Manager for a two-year, fixed-term, renewable appointment to provide general accounting support in the Finance Department. This position will report to the Controller and is based at IFPRI headquarters located in Washington, DC.
Essential Duties
Specific tasks include but are not limited to:
- Oversee the daily accounting activities required to maintain the general ledger in compliance with financial policies and procedures.
- Supervise, direct, and review the work of AP accountants and payroll accountant
- Maintain organized set of detailed records and files to document financial transactions.
- Resolve complex accounting issues, respond to inquiries and assist staff with resolving accounting issues in a professional and timely manner.
- Review general ledger monthly to ensure accuracy of posting.
- Inform Controller and Director of Finance of relevant issues regarding financial controls, accounting, and reporting.
- Recommend and implement improvements to accounting processes and procedures.
- Oversee maintenance and enhancements of integrated financial account system (CostPoint, Deltek T&E and digital AP systems)
- Oversee filing of tax forms including 1099s, W2s, 1041, 990 and any other local, state of federal reports.
- Assist preparation for annual audit: scheduling, resource-gathering, and recommended follow-through.
- Serves as the point of contact for accounting matters for IFPRI’s overseas offices
- Performs other duties as assigned or required.
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Business
- Minimum of ten years accounting experience, preferably in job cost environment using Deltek
- Knowledge of GAAP and USAID regulations
- Demonstrated successful supervisory experience
- Detail oriented with ability to follow through to closure
- Ability to work independently and multi-task under tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Strong organizational skills with ability to prioritize work
- Knowledge of basic grant/contract administration
- Experience with digital invoice processing and digital document archiving
- Proficiency with Microsoft Excel
- Excellent written and verbal English communications skills
- Ability to work in a multicultural environment as a team player
TO APPLY:
Click on the following link to access the Accounting Manager job application
http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=IFPRI&cws=1&rid=1712
Please complete the online application and provide a complete resume, detailed letter of interest, and 3 references. For more information about IFPRI, please visit our websites at www.ifpri.org. EOE