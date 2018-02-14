Senior Director of Management Resources

Responsibilities: Oversees the operations of Advancement Services, Gift Acceptance and acknowledgement, BSU Foundation financial operations, Donor Financial Stewardship and division systems; develops, implements and manages the Division's budget, tracks budget plan for capital campaign, processes division payroll; serves as the Chief Financial Officer for the Bowie State University Foundation. Responsible for all financial and contractual arrangements for the Foundation; preparation of Financial Statements; Staffing and management and stewardship. Ensures compliance with internal policies and procedures and all regulatory agency requirements and standards affecting the operations of the BSUF.

Qualifications: Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university required. CPA preferred. Minimum eight (8) years professional accounting experience in a university, college, or not-for-profit fundraising organization required. Understanding of fund raising as well as an aptitude for working closely with senior leadership. Must have proven skills in non-profit accounting, database management and technology and display excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills. The successful candidate will have proven record of meeting deadlines, problem solving, and financial analysis. Must have the ability to represent Bowie State University and the Bowie State University Foundation, Inc. in a credible, effective manner to all constituencies of the University.

SALARY: $88,000 - $98,000

