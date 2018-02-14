Scientific Image Analyst
The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB), a non-profit scientific society, is seeking a Scientific Image Analyst to oversee screening images submitted to a fast-paced scientific journal. Duties will include, but are not limited to:
- Coordinate the workflow of two image analysts
- Screen figures for adherence to journal policies
- Work with authors to obtain high-quality figures suitable for publication
- Document and track issues with manuscripts
- Examine images to detect alteration or manipulation
Skills & Qualifications:
- PhD in Biochemistry, Cell Biology, or similar field required
- Extensive experience with blotting and imaging techniques
- Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Microsoft Office
- Ability to multi-task and work in a team environment
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Ability to communicate complex issues succinctly and effectively
- Ability to problem solve to investigate and trouble-shoot any image irregularity
- Ability to work on short deadlines and be extremely detail-oriented
- Expert knowledge in statistics and/or structural biology a plus
How to Apply:
For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit http://www.faseb.org/employment
Please send a cover letter and salary requirements with your resume.
About ASBMB:
For more information about ASBMB, please visit: www.asbmb.org
EOE