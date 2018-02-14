The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB), a non-profit scientific society, is seeking a Scientific Image Analyst to oversee screening images submitted to a fast-paced scientific journal. Duties will include, but are not limited to:

Coordinate the workflow of two image analysts

Screen figures for adherence to journal policies

Work with authors to obtain high-quality figures suitable for publication

Document and track issues with manuscripts

Examine images to detect alteration or manipulation

Skills & Qualifications:

PhD in Biochemistry, Cell Biology, or similar field required

Extensive experience with blotting and imaging techniques

Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Microsoft Office

Ability to multi-task and work in a team environment

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to communicate complex issues succinctly and effectively

Ability to problem solve to investigate and trouble-shoot any image irregularity

Ability to work on short deadlines and be extremely detail-oriented

Expert knowledge in statistics and/or structural biology a plus

How to Apply:

For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit http://www.faseb.org/employment

Please send a cover letter and salary requirements with your resume.

About ASBMB:

For more information about ASBMB, please visit: www.asbmb.org

EOE