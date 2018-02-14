Scientific Image Analyst

Employer
American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB)
Location
Rockville, Maryland
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 21, 2018
Function
Analyst
Industry
Nonprofit, Science
Hours
Full Time

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB), a non-profit scientific society, is seeking a Scientific Image Analyst to oversee screening images submitted to a fast-paced scientific journal. Duties will include, but are not limited to:

  • Coordinate the workflow of two image analysts
  • Screen figures for adherence to journal policies
  • Work with authors to obtain high-quality figures suitable for publication
  • Document and track issues with manuscripts
  • Examine images to detect alteration or manipulation

Skills & Qualifications:

  • PhD in Biochemistry, Cell Biology, or similar field required
  • Extensive experience with blotting and imaging techniques
  • Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Microsoft Office
  • Ability to multi-task and work in a team environment
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Ability to communicate complex issues succinctly and effectively
  • Ability to problem solve to investigate and trouble-shoot any image irregularity
  • Ability to work on short deadlines and be extremely detail-oriented
  • Expert knowledge in statistics and/or structural biology a plus

How to Apply:

For a detailed job description and to apply, please visit http://www.faseb.org/employment
Please send a cover letter and salary requirements with your resume.

About ASBMB:

For more information about ASBMB, please visit: www.asbmb.org

EOE

