Support Center Representative, Award Winning Company

Sparks Group
Rockville, Maryland
$17.00 - $19.00 per hour
Feb 14, 2018
Mar 21, 2018
AD215727
Customer Service, Finance
Government and Public Services, Telecommunications
Entry Level
Contract

Job Summary/Company:
Well-known, private industry company is seeking a talented recent college graduate (or near graduate) with a goal of establishing a career within the financial industry. This is an entry-level position within the company’s call center with exponential opportunity for growth. 100% of employees are promoted within the company within 2 years. Incumbent candidate will respond to calls from SRO’s, brokerage firms, lawyers, the general public, and the media, among others. This position allows you to work from home twice a week, with laptop and necessary tools being provided by the company!

Responsibilities:

• Utilize various corporate applications to respond to client requests for information regarding the company, its members, and investor resources

• Log cases in CRM application and ensure resolution within the allotted timeframe

• Provide support to internal and external customers

• Provide navigation and procedural support to the general public with regard to company’s investor resources and the customer complaint center

• Respond to requests for reports or publications

• Process Media Source orders for internal and external customers

Qualifications/Background profile:

The successful candidate will have:

• Bachelor’s degree, or currently enrolled and within one year of obtaining

• 1-2 Years of customer service or work experience

• Must demonstrate attention to detail, sound judgement, and solid organizational skills

• Excellent analytical, interpersonal and communication skills

• Familiarity with Windows-based computer applications

•General business knowledge, an understanding of the securities industry, and experience with a case management system preferred

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 301-926-7800 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

