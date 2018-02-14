HRIS Analyst
Company/Job description:
A global franchise company headquartered in Lorton, VA is seeking an Ultipro SME to support the Human Resources department with the expansion of their workforce. HR professionals with 2-3 years experience should apply now or call 703-821-1911!
Responsibilities:
- Work through the Ultipro system implementation and be a reference for end user training
- Serve as the HR team's SME on Ultipro
- Trouble shoot issues and work on a resolution on those issues
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- 2-6 years of HR experience
- Exposure going through a system integration with Ultipro
- Experience using ADP to do payroll
- Experience with additional peripheral systems with Ultipro a huge plus!
- Experience as an Ultipro Admin a plus
