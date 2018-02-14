Company/Job description:

A global franchise company headquartered in Lorton, VA is seeking an Ultipro SME to support the Human Resources department with the expansion of their workforce. HR professionals with 2-3 years experience should apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Work through the Ultipro system implementation and be a reference for end user training

Serve as the HR team's SME on Ultipro

Trouble shoot issues and work on a resolution on those issues

Qualifications/Background Profile:

2-6 years of HR experience

Exposure going through a system integration with Ultipro

Experience using ADP to do payroll

Experience with additional peripheral systems with Ultipro a huge plus!

Experience as an Ultipro Admin a plus

