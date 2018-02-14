HRIS Analyst

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Lorton, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 21, 2018
Ref
AD216151
Function
Human Resources
Industry
Restaurant
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Company/Job description:
A global franchise company headquartered in Lorton, VA is seeking an Ultipro SME to support the Human Resources department with the expansion of their workforce.  HR professionals with 2-3 years experience should apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

  • Work through the Ultipro system implementation and be a reference for end user training
  • Serve as the HR team's SME on Ultipro
  • Trouble shoot issues and work on a resolution on those issues 

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • 2-6 years of HR experience 
  • Exposure going through a system integration with Ultipro
  • Experience using ADP to do payroll
  • Experience with additional peripheral systems with Ultipro a huge plus!
  • Experience as an Ultipro Admin a plus

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

