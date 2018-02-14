Mammography and Bone Density Technologist - Part Time/PRN (Reston)

Fairfax Radiological Consultants, PC (FRC), established in 1965, is the largest private radiology practice in the Washington Metropolitan area with 17 outpatient centers. FRC is seeking a Technologist with prior experience performing Mammography and Bone Density/DXA to work every Saturday 7:30am - 12pm and every other Friday 7am - 3:30pm, in Reston.

Requires current certification in Radiography. VA license and ARRT certification required. Excellent customer service and confident skills.

FRC offers competitive pay, weekend Differential, excellent working environment, Free Uniforms and Parking.

To submit your resume and desired salary, please:

1) press APPLY button OR

2) submit to: http://fairfaxradiology.applicantpool.com/jobs/



EOE





