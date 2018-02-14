Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, has 145 licensed beds and features the latest healthcare technologies, serving the region with the life-saving capabilities of an ultra-modern medical center.The hospital offers a full range of medical care from emergency heart catheterization to all-inclusive obstetrics care where patients are able to stay in one room. The hospital also provides advanced imaging and “smart” operating rooms. Sentara Williamsburg has received national recognition for its quality care.

Responsible for the provision of medical social work services to patients receiving care in the hospital setting. Assesses the social, psychological, cultural, environmental, and financial situations, as well as disposition needs, for each assigned patient. Collaborates with patients, families, healthcare team members, and community agencies to develop and implement plans to address identified needs. Evaluates effectiveness of plans and initiates change as needed.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - SOCIAL WORK

Experience

Required: Acute Care - 2 years, Social Worker - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Microsoft Office, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Systems Analysis, Time Management, Troubleshooting, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

If working in one of the mental health acute care units, 1yr experience in psychiatric setting required.