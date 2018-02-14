RN Oncology & Inpatient Rehab
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Williamsburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
*** Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus***
Available for qualified external candidates!
Must have a minimum of 2 years recent, current Acute Care Med/Surg RN Experience to qualify for Sign-On Bonus
Position is Part time Rotating shift
Welcome to Williamsburg Regional Medical Center!
In 2014 Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center achieved designation as a Magnet Hospital by the American Nurse Credentialing Center (ANCC).
About this Unit:
4 South is a team of dedicated professionals who embrace teamwork and quality patient care. Our patient centered care extends to patients and their loved ones. We are on track to have 80% of our nursing staff trained to competently administer chemotherapy by the end of 2017. We currently have 5 certified nurses who are specially trained to care for medical/surgical patients, oncology patients and rehab patients. 4 South works collaboratively with our palliative care team to ensure our palliative care patients and families with medical and psychosocial issues are provided support near the end of life.
Moments we are proudest of include:
- Having 19 staff members nominated for the DAISY award within the last 3 years
- Initiating the pilot for MyChart Bedside (MCB) tablets on 4 south and leading the way for facility wide use of the MCB devices here at SWRMC
- Decreasing the number of falls and falls with injury consistently over the past 3 years and
- Recognizing 4 nurses this year for the nurse excellence awards ranging in categories from novice nurse to leadership level.
About Williamsburg Regional Medical Center:
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, has 145 licensed beds and features the latest healthcare technologies, serving the region with the life-saving capabilities of an ultra-modern medical center. The hospital offers a full range of medical care from emergency heart catheterization to all-inclusive obstetrics care where patients are able to stay in one room. The hospital also provides advanced imaging and “smart” operating rooms. Sentara Williamsburg has received national recognition for its quality care.
Sentara's Culture:
Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:
- Competitive pay plans
- Comprehensive health care plans
- Generous paid annual leave
- Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan
- Long and short term disability
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Flex spending and life insurance
- You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.
The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
-