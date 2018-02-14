STAFFING COORD - LPN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Maintains the nursing department staffing schedules and coordinates all work slots with manager-approved time off.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Clerical - 1 year, Scheduling - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

