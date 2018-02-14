STAFFING COORD - LPN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Maintains the nursing department staffing schedules and coordinates all work slots with manager-approved time off.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Clerical - 1 year, Scheduling - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
