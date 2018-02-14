CUSTOMER SERVICE REP
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Customer Service
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for all areas of customer service as it pertains to research and resolution of telephone inquiries related to Plan prescription benefits, eligibility or claim payment issues. Provide quality service and customer satisfaction through effective communication and education.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Customer Service - 2 years, Data Entry - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Pre-employment screening required.