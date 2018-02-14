ECHOCARDIOGRAPHER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Performs two dimensional echocardiograms, Doppler echocardiograms, transesophageal echocardiograms and pharmacological stress echocardiograms to evaluate heart and vessel abnormalities for the evaluation of heart disease and blood flow abnormalities.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Echocardiography - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Coordination, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
In lieu of experience, six months formal training in noninvasive ultrasound and/or successful completion of Sentara Healthcare Echocardiography Competency Based Orientation. Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph or Reg Cardiac Sonographer within 12 months of hire.

