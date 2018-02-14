RADIOLOGY TECH - LIMITED
- Sentara Healthcare
- Suffolk, VA
- Feb 14, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Description: To provide patient care and limited skills in the performance of Radiographic examinations. Must practice within the limited scope as defined by the State Department of Health Professions. May only perform the following radiology examinations: Chest; extremities, pectoral girdle; skull/sinuses; spine; podiatric radiography. In addition, may perform abdominal and pelvic radiographic exams with appropriate evidence of training as stated in the State Department of Health Professions regulations on Limited Radiologic Technologists.
High School Grad or Equivalent
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Basic Life Support, VA Rad Tech-Limited License
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Relationship-building; demonstrates the ability to maintain stable performance under stressful conditions; organizes and manages work to achieve results. International Society of Clinical Densitometry preferred.