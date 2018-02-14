To provide patient care and limited skills in the performance of Radiographic examinations. Must practice within the limited scope as defined by the State Department of Health Professions. May only perform the following radiology examinations: Chest; extremities, pectoral girdle; skull/sinuses; spine; podiatric radiography. In addition, may perform abdominal and pelvic radiographic exams with appropriate evidence of training as stated in the State Department of Health Professions regulations on Limited Radiologic Technologists.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, VA Rad Tech-Limited License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Relationship-building; demonstrates the ability to maintain stable performance under stressful conditions; organizes and manages work to achieve results. International Society of Clinical Densitometry preferred.