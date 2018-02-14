RADIOLOGY TECH - LIMITED

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Suffolk, VA
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: To provide patient care and limited skills in the performance of Radiographic examinations. Must practice within the limited scope as defined by the State Department of Health Professions. May only perform the following radiology examinations: Chest; extremities, pectoral girdle; skull/sinuses; spine; podiatric radiography. In addition, may perform abdominal and pelvic radiographic exams with appropriate evidence of training as stated in the State Department of Health Professions regulations on Limited Radiologic Technologists.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, VA Rad Tech-Limited License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Operation and Control, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Relationship-building; demonstrates the ability to maintain stable performance under stressful conditions; organizes and manages work to achieve results. International Society of Clinical Densitometry preferred.

