RESPIRATORY THERAPIST - REGIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 14, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara LifeCare Norfolk has an opening for a Respiratory Therapist to work flex/prn, rotating shifts as needed

The Registered Respiratory Therapist builds upon the overall pulmonary management in identifying and implementing physician directed respiratory care interventions for an individual or a group of patients. Works cooperatively with nursing and other health care team members for professional respiratory care practice for all patients ranging in ages from neonates to adults in all clinical and ambulatory settings. Responsible for the appropriate age specific assessment and treatment of patients. May have access to, or oversight of Protected Health Information (PHI) in the course of carrying out position duties.

Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Clinical Respiratory Care - 1 year

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Reg Resp Ther, Respiratory Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Mathematics, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Associates or Bachelor's degree required. 7900SE - Driver's License. Active RCP or RRT required. Non degreed applicants with RRT credentials prior to January 1, 2006 will also be considered.

CRT will also be considered

