Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va. Other features include specialized services in cardiac, vascular and urologic care, along with advanced diagnostic and surgical capabilities, a hospitalist program and one of the state's busiest emergency departments.The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trained physicians. It is also home to the Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara CarePlex Hospital, the area's first dedicated orthopedic hospital, taking specialized orthopedic care to a new level.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth.

Serve as mentor by role modeling a professional practice consistent with organization goals, customer service, clinical effectiveness, and standards of care. The Emergency Department Director is responsible and accountable for daily operations. The director is responsible along with the unit manager for the functioning and clinical care delivered in each unit. The director is responsible for the overall direction, budget and strategic planning of each unit. Contribute to the mission and goals of Sentara Healthcare as well as the requirements all regulatory and/or accrediting agencies.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Healthcare Management - 3 years, Nursing - Emergency - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Trauma Nursing Core Course

Skills

Required: Complex Problem Solving, Coordination, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Master's Level Degree in Nursing preferred, Certified Emergency Nurse preferred