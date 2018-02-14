Having 19 staff members nominated for the DAISY award within the last 3 years

Initiating the pilot for MyChart Bedside (MCB) tablets on 4 south and leading the way for facility wide use of the MCB devices here at SWRMC

Decreasing the number of falls and falls with injury consistently over the past 3 years and

Recognizing 4 nurses this year for the nurse excellence awards ranging in categories from novice nurse to leadership level.

Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Position is Full time Night shift 3 days a week.4 South is a team of dedicated professionals who embrace teamwork and quality patient care. Our patient centered care extends to patients and their loved ones. We are on track to have 80% of our nursing staff trained to competently administer chemotherapy by the end of 2017. We currently have 5 certified nurses who are specially trained to care for medical/surgical patients, oncology patients and rehab patients. 4 South works collaboratively with our palliative care team to ensure our palliative care patients and families with medical and psychosocial issues are provided support near the end of life.Moments we are proudest of include:Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, has 145 licensed beds and features the latest healthcare technologies, serving the region with the life-saving capabilities of an ultra-modern medical center. The hospital offers a full range of medical care from emergency heart catheterization to all-inclusive obstetrics care where patients are able to stay in one room. The hospital also provides advanced imaging and “smart” operating rooms. Sentara Williamsburg has received national recognition for its quality care.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.