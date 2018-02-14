Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia is seeking a Travel Nurse to work Full Time in our Orthopedic Hospital. This is a Night Shift position.



RN must have 2 years of experience in a Surgical Ortho Unit. VA RN License or eligible required.



13-week assignment at $55/hour with a completion bonus of $7.00/hour for every hour that you work.



Have the opportunity to come on full time as a Sentara employee at the end of the assignment.



Be a part of a magnet facility and work in a top-notch Orthopedic Surgical Unit. See how Sentara can elevate your clinical expertise by working within this Ortho Specialty.



*Orthopedic Hospital - Top 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Program 2017 recognized by Becker's Healthcare.*The orthopedic program has a proven record of success within the state of Virginia, earning Care Chex's No. 2 ranking in the state for major orthopedic surgery.*Blue Cross Blue Shield Association designated Orthopedic Hospital at Sentara Leigh as a Blue Distinction for hip and knee replacement.*Orthopedic Hospital - Recognized as a 2017 Editors' Choice Top Hospital in its December 2017 edition by the Virginia Living magazine.*5-Star Overall Rating in CMS Hospital Compare, reported in December 2017 report. Recognition based on quality, safety and patient satisfaction.Orthopedic Program: Designated as an Orthopedic Hospital May 2017, Sentara Hand Specialty Center launched January 2017 providing regional hand coverage 24/7.Sentara Leigh is centrally located between Downtown Norfolk and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, just about 20 minutes away from each area. Minor sports teams, shopping, restaurants, museums, a myriad festivals, concerts and events that are all year round. Enjoy working and having fun in a great Virginia location?

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.