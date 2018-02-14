APC - SE HOSPICE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Newport News, VA
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Hospice Services
Nurse Practitioner - Flexi position (prn) - Day shift
Sentara Hospice Services is seeking a Nurse Practitioner to join our caring, professional team in Newport News, Virginia area.
Earn extra $$$$ while doing the work that you love!
Must have Authorization to Prescribe.
Nurse Practitioner experience preferred.
ACLS preferred.
The Nurse Practitioner (NP) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of Sentara. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The Nurse Practitioner is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse
Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Nurse Practitioner experience preferred. Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) preferred.
External Posting Description
Flexi - Day shift position.