Sentara Healthcare
Newport News, VA
Feb 14, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Sentara Hospice Services

Nurse Practitioner - Flexi position (prn) - Day shift
Sentara Hospice Services is seeking a Nurse Practitioner to join our caring, professional team in Newport News, Virginia area.

Must have Authorization to Prescribe.

Nurse Practitioner experience preferred.
ACLS preferred.

The Nurse Practitioner (NP) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of Sentara. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The Nurse Practitioner is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Nurse Practitioner experience preferred. Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) preferred.

Flexi - Day shift position.

