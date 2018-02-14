Must have Authorization to Prescribe.Nurse Practitioner experience preferred.ACLS preferred.Apply on-line today!

The Nurse Practitioner (NP) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of Sentara. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The Nurse Practitioner is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Nurse Practitioner experience preferred. Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) preferred.

External Posting Description

Flexi - Day shift position.