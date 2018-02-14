RN Open Interview Day - February 28th - Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Sentara Healthcare
Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 14, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description:

Experienced & New Graduate RN

Sentara Healthcare invites experienced and new graduate Registered Nurses to our Open Interview Day. Join us for on-the-spot interviews with both Recruitment and Hiring Managers! Learn more about what Sentara has to offer. Selected candidates will be made job offers in as little as 24 hours from the time of the interview!

Upcoming Event

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Private Dining Room
2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Wednesday, February 28th, 3-6PM

At Sentara Healthcare, we offer access to advanced technology, excellent training and orientation including the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™ (NRP) that is offered to all new graduate Registered Nurses. Our nursing team possesses an unwavering commitment to deliver high quality, personalized care to every patient that comes through our doors. We take our mission to improve health every day to heart, and are dedicated to doing so while also creating an extraordinary healthcare experience! If you want to be part of this extraordinary team, please join us at our event.

Questions, please e-mail ejcreath@sentara.com.

