The Sentara Nursing Center in Norfolk brings together skilled nursing care and rehab specialists to meet residents' varying medical needs and help older adults maintain or regain function.With an extra focus on quality medical care, the Norfolk location offer private and semi-private rooms. They combine a spacious homelike environment with skilled nursing care at multiple levels to help seniors maintain or regain function.This is a full time days position.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Competitive pay plansIncentives including aComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Registered Nurse that is responsible for clinical supervision of LPN's and CNA's on the shift for a specific unit. Act as the charge nurse for the unit especially on shifts when no Clinical Manager, DON, or ADON are on site.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Long Term Care Nursing - Previous experience

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Use of medical/nursing equipment required. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. American Heart Association (AHA) BLS certification within 90 days of hire