Experienced & New Graduate RN

Sentara Healthcare invites experienced and new graduate Registered Nurses to our Open Interview Day. Join us for on-the-spot interviews with both Recruitment and Hiring Managers! Learn more about what Sentara has to offer. Selected candidates will be made job offers in as little as 24 hours from the time of the interview!

Upcoming Event

Sentara Leigh Hospital

Elizabeth River Conference Rooms

830 Kempsville Road

Norfolk, VA 23502

Tuesday, March 6th, 3-6PM

At Sentara Healthcare, we offer access to advanced technology, excellent training and orientation including the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program™ (NRP) that is offered to all new graduate Registered Nurses. Our nursing team possesses an unwavering commitment to deliver high quality, personalized care to every patient that comes through our doors. We take our mission to improve health every day to heart, and are dedicated to doing so while also creating an extraordinary healthcare experience! If you want to be part of this extraordinary team, please join us at our event.

Questions, please e-mail ejcreath@sentara.com.