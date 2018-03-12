Not required

Pass Pre-employment Background Investigation.

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

Maintain a Bank Account for Direct Deposit/Electronic Transfer.

Must have a valid driver's license.

Must possess a current EPA Universal Refrigerant Certification.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the job opportunity announcement.



For information on the Job Qualification System for Trades and Labor Occupations, see OPM’s web site at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/x-118c/index.htm.



Physical Requirements:



Physical exertion is considerable and includes prolonged standing, climbing up and down ladders and scaffolding, working in cramped and awkward positions, reaching, lifting, and bending when using hand and power tools. Weight lifted may exceed 50 pounds. Heavy exertion is required at frequent intervals. Must have physical capacities for working outside in excessive heat, excessive noise, confined areas, inclement weather and on slippery or uneven surfaces that can be found at or in transit to and from worksites.

In order to be rated qualified, an applicant's overall experience and training must indicate possession of the minimum knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to perform the duties of this position.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

How you will be evaluated:



Applications will first be evaluated to determine whether the following screen out element is met:



Ability to do the work of a Utility System Repairer Operator without more than normal supervision.

Knowledge of equipment assembly, installation, operations, repair, and maintenance (HVAC, electrical, steam).

Knowledge of HVAC technical practices (theoretical, precise, artistic).

Use of Measuring Instruments related to HVAC.

Ability to interpret instructions, specifications, etc. (includes blueprint reading).

Ability to use and maintain tools and equipment.

Knowledge of Utility System Materials.