Qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the job opportunity announcement.
For information on the Job Qualification System for Trades and Labor Occupations, see OPM’s web site at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/x-118c/index.htm.
Physical Requirements:
Physical exertion is considerable and includes prolonged standing, climbing up and down ladders and scaffolding, working in cramped and awkward positions, reaching, lifting, and bending when using hand and power tools. Weight lifted may exceed 50 pounds. Heavy exertion is required at frequent intervals. Must have physical capacities for working outside in excessive heat, excessive noise, confined areas, inclement weather and on slippery or uneven surfaces that can be found at or in transit to and from worksites.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
How you will be evaluated:
Applications will first be evaluated to determine whether the following screen out element is met:
- Ability to do the work of a Utility System Repairer Operator without more than normal supervision.
- Knowledge of equipment assembly, installation, operations, repair, and maintenance (HVAC, electrical, steam).
- Knowledge of HVAC technical practices (theoretical, precise, artistic).
- Use of Measuring Instruments related to HVAC.
- Ability to interpret instructions, specifications, etc. (includes blueprint reading).
- Ability to use and maintain tools and equipment.
- Knowledge of Utility System Materials.
Best Qualified Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and excels in most of the job related competencies above.
Qualified - Meets the minimum qualification requirements, but does not satisfy most of the job related competencies above to a substantive degree.
This category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three", but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Best Category) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C. 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.
Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher.
Applicants who have not submitted a resume in the USAjobs system and/or have not answered all of the vacancy questions will not be considered for this position.
Important Note:
The review of your resume will determine your final rating and should provide sufficient information regarding how your education and experience relate to this position, including the major duties and qualifications criteria listed.
