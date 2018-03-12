Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. citizen

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents (See How To Apply)

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a 2-year probationary period

Veteran preference is not applicable to the Senior Executive Service

Must be able to obtain/maintain Special Sensitive/Top Secret SCI clearance

Designated and/or random drug testing is required

Supplemental narrative addressing each Executive Core Qualification (ECQ)

Supplemental narrative addressing each Technical Qualification (TQ)

MOBILITY AGREEMENT: All newly appointed Career SES leaders must sign the Reassignment Rights obligations Agreement as a condition of appointment into the SES.

PROBATIONARY PERIOD: You will serve a two-year Senior Executive Service (SES) probationary period unless you previously completed the probationary period in the SES.

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: Senior Executives are required to comply with the provisions of the Ethics in Government Act, PL 95-521, which requires the submission of a financial disclosure statement (OGE-278), upon assuming an SES position.

Senior Executives are required to complete a "Declaration of Federal Employment," (OF 306), prior to being appointed to determine your suitability for Federal employment and to authorize a background check.

Work Schedule: Fulltime

Overtime: Occasionally

Tour of Duty: Flexible

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS (ECQs):Applicants must submit written statements (narrative format ) describing accomplishments that would satisfy the ECQs. You must address each ECQ separately. You are required to respond to all five ECQs. If you fail to do so, you will be rated as 'ineligible.' Additional information on the ECQs is available at www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp . Each narrative statement should be clear, concise, and emphasize your level of responsibilities, the scope and complexity of programs managed, and results of your actions. Please limit your written statements to no more than two pages per ECQ not to exceed a total of 10 pages.Applicants must utilize the Challenge-Context-Action-Result (CCAR) Model when preparing ECQ narratives. Provide two examples of relevant experience for each ECQ and ensure your experience meets the ECQ criteria.Challenge - Describe a specific problem or goalContext - Describe the individuals and groups you worked with, and/or the environment in which you worked, to address a particular challenge (e.g., clients, co-workers, member of Congress, reduced budget, low morale).Action - Discuss the specific actions you took to address a challengeResult - Provide specific examples of measures/outcomes that had an impact on the organization. These accomplishments demonstrate the quality and effectiveness of your leadership skills.ECQ 1 - LEADING CHANGE: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.ECQ 2 - LEADING PEOPLE: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.ECQ 3 - RESULTS DRIVEN: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.ECQ 4 - BUSINESS ACUMEN: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.ECQ 5 - BUILDING COALITIONS: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.Failure to meet any one of the technical qualifications requirements automatically disqualifies an applicant from further consideration.TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS: All applicants must provide submit written statements (narrative format) of accomplishments that would satisfy the technical qualifications. You must address each of the technical qualification separately. Please limit your written statements to no more than two pages per technical qualification.1. Demonstrated experience with U.S. international treaty obligations and their relation to Allied involvement in missile defense research, knowledge of the arms control process including experience in arms control negotiations, and knowledge of domestic and international industrial activities.2. Extensive knowledge of the concepts and principles of foreign disclosure, foreign government requests for classified military information (CMI) or controlled unclassified information, and certification of foreign liaison integrated personnel.3. Demonstrated experience with policy positions, communication styles, and dynamics of the national and international political environments and policies as they occur or are derived from foreign countries, particularly related to U.S. government and DoD efforts in the area of advancing international cooperative missile defense programs or other major weapons systems.4. Broad knowledge and experience providing liaison with the senior Office of the Secretary of Defense and the military Services involved with missile defense programs or other major weapons systems.Enterprise Perspective: In addition, DoD requires an Enterprise Perspective. The individual must possess a broad point of view, an awareness or understanding of individual or organizational responsibilities in relation to DoD or government-wide strategic priorities. Executives should demonstrate the ability to work with internal and external partners to support national security objectives. This perspective is typically gained through a variety of diverse work experiences.

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of meeting requirements for this position.





Selective Service Requirement: Please visit http://www.sss.gov for more information.



Additional Requirements:



All applicants must meet qualifications and eligibility criteria by the closing date of the announcement.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documents, for the quality and extent of your total accomplishments, experience and education as it relates to the fundamental competencies, identified below. Your application will be evaluated by an Executive Evaluation Panel rating and ranking panel, and highly qualified candidates may be contacted for an interview and to provide reference checks.