You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Enrollment and good standing in an accredited degree program.

You will be subject to a background/suitability investigation.

Your complete application must be received by closing date of announcement.

Selective Service registration if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.

For the essay question of this vacancy announcement, any application that says "Please see resume" or the equivalent or "N/A", will not be accepted.



Please ensure that you will have the required number of accounting or auditing education hours at the start of the 2018 internship.

To qualify for the GS-7 level, you must have completed 1 full academic year of graduate level education; or Eligibility under the Superior Academic Achievement Provision and completion of a bachelor's degree,be enrolled in a Graduate level program leading to a degree in accounting, auditing, finance, business administration, or public administration.All applicants must also have at least 24 semester hours or 36 quarter hours in accounting or auditing which may include 6 hours of credit in business law.Superior Academic Achievement:Superior academic achievement (SAA) recognizes individuals who have achieved superior academic standing. S.A.A. is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average, or (3) honor society membership.Class standing -- Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses.Grade-point average (G.P.A.)-- Applicants must have a grade-point average of: a 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on their official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum;3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.Grade-point averages are to be rounded to one decimal place. For example, 2.95 will round to 3.0 and 2.94 will round to 2.9.Election to membership in a national scholastic honor society -- Applicants can be considered eligible based on membership in one of the national scholastic honor societies listed at www.achsnatl.org/quick_link.asp

Veterans preference applies to this vacancy.



Veteran’s preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed. Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (Best Qualified) for all positions except for Professional and Scientific positions at the grade 9/band I and above.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

After you submit your application, it will be reviewed to determine whether you have submitted all of the required documents as set forth below by the closing date of the announcement and meet the eligibility requirements. If you have submitted all required documents in a timely fashion and meet the eligibility requirements, your application will be reviewed by a screening panel. The panel will assign a score to your application based on the answer you provide to the essay question contained in this announcement and your resume.

It is important to have a well written, thoughtful response to the essay question that is supported by your resume. You may draw upon academic, volunteer, and/or work experience as a basis for your response. The essay cannot exceed 2,000 characters, including spaces. You must provide an actual narrative response. Any application that says “Please see resume” or the equivalent or “N/A” will not be accepted. It is important that you do not overstate or understate your level of experience and capability. If the panelists conclude that your narrative response is not supported by your resume, they will adjust your score accordingly.





