25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Position has been designated as Non-Critical Sensitive; incumbent is required to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance.

New Hires are required to submit to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment and are subject to random drug testing for the duration of service with DoD OIG. Organizational entities within the DoD are not required to conduct drug testing for DoD civilian employees transferring or reassignment from one DoD Testing Designated Position (TDP) to another TDP with no break in service within the DoD, unless deemed appropriate on a case-by-case basis by the gaining Component.

U.S. Citizenship is required for this position.

Requires up to 25% of temporary duty (TDY) travel within the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside of the Continental United States (OCONUS.)

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for Selective Service

Knowledge of the functions, processes, and principles of management (e.g., management practices, theories, and methodology of management) sufficient to organize and develop analysis or studies that will lead to improvement of overall operations.

Have experience in communicating complex and technical information orally and in writing.

Have experience communicating verbally and in writing with external and internal stakeholders. Examples of external -stakeholders are audit clients. Internal stakeholder would be considered team members, supervisors, and upper management.

Have experience writing reports and documenting evidence. In this position you will be required to document meetings, document all analysis to include referencing supporting evidence, and write reports that comply with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards.

Have experience executing an audit, investigation, inspection, and/or examination. We would prefer experience conducting an audit in accordance with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards.

Have experience working in a team of diverse individuals and contributing to a product that demonstrates how your individual role synchronized with the rest of the team's efforts.

Have knowledge of and experience in conducting performance audits in accordance with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards (GAGAS) is required. Federal Inspector General auditing or U.S. Government Accountability Office experience is highly desirable.

Have experience in interpersonal skills to meet and deal effectively with others at all levels of authority and exert a positive influence.

Have experience in conducting the activities outlined in the section above

Specialized Experience for GS-11:

Specialized experience for GS-12:

Your resume must clearly demonstrate that you:You must have at least 52 weeks of specialized experience equivalent at the GS-09 level in the federal service or at an equivalent level. Specialized experience is defined as: researching applicable laws, directives, and other regulatory material to provide assistance in conducting audits in accordance with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards (GAGAS), and providing assistance in collecting audit data and drafting audit reports within established guidelines.You must have at least 52 weeks of specialized experience equivalent at the GS-11 level in the federal service or at an equivalent level. Specialized experience is defined as: researching applicable laws, directives, and other regulatory material to conduct audits in accordance with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards (GAGAS), draft audit reports within established guidelines, and provide recommendations to correct deficiencies founded within audit reports.Candidates will be further evaluated on the level and quality of their experience and possession of the following relevant competencies in order to determine the level if qualifications. These competencies include:1. Knowledge of evaluation standards of the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE).2. Ability to develop assessment and evaluation plans.3. Ability to develop plans, methodologies and approaches for analyses or evaluations conducted independently or as part of a team.4. Skill in data collection and qualitative and quantitative analysis of data and information.5. Ability to communicate effectively, orally and in writing.6. Ability to prepare reports and to develop and track corrective actions.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

As a Federal employee, incumbent may elect health insurance, life insurance, participate in the Federal retirement system, and will receive Sick and Annual leave benefits.



The OIG offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, life insurance, health benefits and participation in the Federal Employees Retirement System.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated based on a comparison of the position requirements against the quality and extent of the experience and/or related education as reflected in your resume.