25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Position has been designated as Non-Critical Sensitive; incumbent is required to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance.

New Hires are required to submit to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment and are subject to random drug testing for the duration of service with DoD OIG. Organizational entities within the DoD are not required to conduct drug testing for DoD civilian employees moving by transfer or reassignment from one DoD Testing Designated Position (TDP) to another TDP with no break in service within the DoD, unless deemed appropriate on a case-by-case basis by the gaining Component.

U.S. Citizenship is required for this position.

Requires up to 25% of temporary duty (TDY) travel within the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside of the Continental United States (OCONUS.)

College Official Transcript required

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for Selective Service

Knowledge Requirements/Skills:

Knowledge of the functions, processes, and principles of management (e.g., management practices, theories, and methodology of management) sufficient to organize and develop analysis or studies that will lead to improvement of overall operations.

Experience in communicating complex and technical information orally and in writing.

Experience communicating verbally and in writing with external and internal stakeholders. Examples of external stakeholders are audit clients. Internal stakeholder would be considered team members, supervisors, and upper management.

Experience writing reports and documenting evidence. In this position you will be required to document meetings, document all analysis to include referencing supporting evidence, and write reports that comply with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards.

Experience executing an audit, investigation, inspection, and/or examination. We would prefer experience conducting an audit in accordance with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards.

Experience working in a team of diverse individuals and contributing to a product that demonstrates how your individual role synchronized with the rest of the team's efforts.

Knowledge of and experience in conducting performance audits in accordance with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards (GAGAS) is required. Federal Inspector General auditing or U.S. Government Accountability Office experience is highly desirable.

Experience in interpersonal skills to meet and deal effectively with others at all levels of authority and exert a positive influence

Foreign Education

Accreditation:

You must meet the minimum qualification requirements as stated in the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Operating Manual, Qualification Standards for General Schedule Positions, http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-prof.asp.Specialized experience for AD-13: You must have at least 52 weeks of specialized experience at the AD-12 level in the federal service or at an equivalent level. Specialized experience is defined as: researching applicable laws, directives, and other regulatory material to conduct audits in accordance with Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards (GAGAS), draft audit reports within established guidelines, and provide recommendations to correct deficiencies founded within audit reports.Note: Due to the education requirement of this position, an unofficial or official transcript must be submitted at the time of application. If transcripts are not received, you will be ineligible.Candidates will be further evaluated on the level and quality of their experience and possession of the following relevant competencies in order to determine the level of your qualifications. These competencies include:1. Ability to utilize knowledge of theories, concepts and practices of accounting and auditing2. Skill in fact-finding and analysis techniques3. Skill in systematically examining and appraising accounting and/or audit materials4. Skill in initiating, developing, maintaining and using interpersonal relationships to interact effectively with internal and external customers5 . Skill in written communication6. Skill in oral communication: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.htmlOnly degrees from an accredited college or university recognized by the Department of Education are acceptable to meet positive education requirements or to substitute for experience. For additional information, please go to the Office of Personnel Management at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/ and U.S. Department of Education websites at http://www2.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html websites.

Basic Requirement for Auditor (511 series): A degree in accounting or in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. (The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law.)



OR



A qualifying combination of education and experience: 4 years of accounting experience or a combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge AND 24 semester hours in accounting/auditing courses or a certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor.

Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law;

A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; or

Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.

As a Federal employee, incumbent may elect health insurance, life insurance, participate in the Federal retirement system, and will receive Sick and Annual leave benefits.



The DoD OIG offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, life insurance, health benefits and participation in the Federal Employees Retirement System.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated based on a comparison of the position requirements against the quality and extent of the experience and/or related education as reflected in your resume.