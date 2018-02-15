Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Police Sergeant - Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD)

The Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD) is committed to helping maintain a safe and secure environment on Georgetown University's main campus, serving more than 14,000 students, approximately 1,200 faculty members and nearly 2,500 staff in 54 buildings covering 104 acres on the hilltop. GUPD provides event management, crime prevention, and police services on the Georgetown University Main and Medical Center campuses and off campus properties. Utilizing foot patrols, vehicles, and bicycles, the officers patrol the campus twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

The Police Sergeant serves as Watch Commander during his or her tour of duty, supervising patrol officers assigned to provide safety and security to the Georgetown University Main Campus and Medical Center. S/he ensures compliance with appropriate written and verbal orders of the Chief of GUPD and other designated supervisors (including the Deputy Chief and Lieutenants) for all security, police, and safety and traffic matters occurring on and around Georgetown University property. Reporting directly to the Captain, the Police Sergeant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Supervisory and Administrative

Schedules on‐the‐job training requirements and functions, work assignments, vacations, days off, and other related activities, subject to the approval of a supervisor.

Enforces all United States and District of Columbia laws, and university rules and regulations.

Ensures investigations of all complaints, crimes, accidents, and incidents occurring, reported, or observed on tour of duty are in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Ensures proper and comprehensive reports are prepared, inspecting for complete and required information.

Protects, maintains, and accounts for all communications equipment, vehicles, and other equipment utilized by personnel, continuously inspecting personnel under his or her direction to ensure compliance with orders and procedures.

Develops, collects, processes, and manages/maintains crime data and intelligence information as suggested under relevant federal and local standards.

Responds to crime scenes after normal business hours, as directed by supervisor.

Locates and interviews witnesses, suspects, and victims, reviewing initial case reports, progress reports, and case determination reports.

Monitors daily incident reports and oversees the daily crime log, conducting security surveys of University buildings and property as needed.

Develops and presents community policing and crime prevention presentation to faculty, staff and students to promote best practices in personal safety among the campus population.

Policing and Incident Management

Directs all police, traffic, and security matters during tour of duty, acting as Watch Commander.

Implements and directs emergency operations plans when authorized and appropriate.

Coordinates emergency response and management with responding administrators.

Community Policing

Participates in crime prevention programs including community outreach and education, self‐defense tactics, and property registration.

Develops and maintains campus community relationships and partnerships.

Maintains liaison with MPD, DCFEMS, GERMS, other police agencies and other public safety and first responder agencies.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution of higher learning in criminal justice or related field

5 years law enforcement experience related to public safety, including 1 year of supervisory experience

Intermediate knowledge of criminal and civil law as well as police practices and procedures

U.S. Citizen at least 21 years of age or older

Possession and maintenance of a valid driver's license with no violations in the last three years and ability to pass Georgetown University driver's certification

Successfully completes a written test, a report writing test, drug test, physical examination by a medical doctor to University specifications, and extensive psychological testing; and ability to pass a comprehensive background investigation

Ability to qualify for a Special Police Officer's Commission

Comfortability using computers including Microsoft Word, Excel, and email and/or the ability to learn these applications

Excellent verbal and written communications skills, including report writing

Possession of tact, patience, a courteous demeanor and a pleasant personality in order to deal with students, staff, faculty, visitors, and community members

Preferred Qualifications

Administrative and clerical skills

Some training in law enforcement operations and investigative procedures

Knowledge of telecommunications equipment

Previous experience in and responsibility for critical incident response and notification procedures

Previous experience and/or training in situations involving sexual assault and discrimination (including religious, racial, and sexual orientation)

Prior training and experience in Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) and risk evaluations

