Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Service Desk Technician to support a Federal Government client at one of our Washington, DC locations. The Service Desk Technician will be part of a front line team that provides Tier 1 support which includes workstation hardware and software, LAN file, print, email and other office applications and database servers, storage solutions and related computing platforms, to include mobile computing requirements for travel support and remote access solutions. The Tier 1 Service Desk provides 24/7/365 support, with rotational support provided via an afterhours phone, referred to as the “TORCH”.

Responsibilities

• Answer a dedicated phone line used to report IT issues, requests for service and inquiries pertaining to IT equipment and peripherals

• Create tickets in Remedy or other Service Desk database

• Understand customer inquiries, probing for necessary details and communicating to the appropriate support group for resolution

• Perform all tasks associated with remote administration of PCs, laptops, peripheral IT equipment, and Blackberries and other SmartPhones (iPhone and Droid)

• Provide answers to commonly asked IT questions

• Provide resolution to commonly known issues

Required Qualifications

• 1 to 3 years of experience in the IT field

• Very good verbal and written communication skills; ability to understand basic grammar and be concise, clear and legible in all communications

• Ability to communicate with clients on all levels

• Very good troubleshooting and problem solving skills with desktops, laptops and Dell PC's

• Great attention to detail, particularly when multitasking

• Very good customer service experience

• Knowledge of Windows 7 as well as legacy operating systems

• Comfortable and familiar with working in a dynamic environment and producing quality work with demanding timelines

• Knowledge in troubleshooting network printers and multi-functional devices

• Knowledge of the following software applications: Citrix, Xenapps, VDI Environments, Microsoft Office suite, Adobe Flash, Adobe Shockwave, Adobe Professional, ActivClient, Microsoft Internet Explorer, Java, Microsoft SilverLight, SCCM2012, QuickView Plus, WinZip

• Knowledge of Networking, Windows 7 and latest Windows Operating System (OS), MAC OS, CISCO network, HP and Dell IT equipment

Technical Skills

• Networking, Cisco

• Windows 7, Windows Operating Systems

• Microsoft Office 2013 Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)

Desired Qualifications

• AS/BS in Computer Science, Engineering or a related technical discipline; or equivalent experience

• ITIL Foundations 2011 (v3), Security +, A+ and/or other relevant certifications

• HDI certifications

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

Public Trust



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP