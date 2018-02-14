Summary

The MIL Corporation is seeking an Onsite Audio-Visual Service Technician based at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC but with at least quarterly visits to Al-Udeid Air Base, Doha Qatar. The Onsite Audio-Visual Technician will provide technical and operational support of audio-visual equipment and systems located in several buildings on Shaw AFB and at Al-Udeid Air Base. The MIL Corporation provides financial support and paid time for continuing education, leading to industry certifications and employee career development.

Responsibilities

• Provide Tier I and Tier II technical support for: Video Teleconferencing systems; Audio systems (Program and Speech, DSP based systems); Video Wall Display Systems; Custom Signage Systems; Crestron Control Devices; Cisco UC & Cisco TelePresence systems; ClearOne Converge Audio Processors; Vaddio PTZ Wall Cameras; Barco & Planar Display Technology; Extron XTP matrix systems

• Provide customers an elevated level of AV tech competencies & support

• Develop an on-going customer relationship, resulting in future customer loyalty

• Complete Preventative Maintenance visits to ensure all customer rooms and systems are operating in an optimum fashion

• Troubleshoot system issues to determine and find resolutions or appropriate usage

• Work with manufacturers to develop relationships related to equipment servicing (technical support, securing return authorizations, complete repair functions required to resolve customer issues)

• Assemble reports and in-house paperwork to record customer interactions

• Provide operational support for meetings as required

• Escalate trouble calls to Tier III support as required by capturing detailed trouble reports, troubleshooting steps, following Tier III recommended trouble shooting procedures, processing RMAs to OEM / Vendors

Required Qualifications

• Possess an active Secret security clearance

• Must have a minimum of 2 years direct audio-visual experience

• A two-year diploma from a Technical School or equivalent experience

• CTS cert from InfoComm plus manufacturer certifications (AMX, Crestron, ClearOne, Extron, or Cisco)

• Maintain IAT Level-II certification

• Competent in AutoCAD adequate to read drawings for rack layout & cabling

• Prefer experience conducting site surveys; constructing racks; pulling cable; crimping / punch-down connections and familiarity with complex audio-visual systems

• Must maintain a valid driver's license with clean driving record

• Must be able to stand, kneel and/or crouch for long periods of time

• Must be able to climb ladders and scaffolding

• Must be able to lift in excess of 50 pounds

• Must be able to work in high places, as well as small cramped places

• Must be able to work in hot humid places, as well as cold places

Desired Qualifications

• 5 years direct audio-visual experience

• AMX and Crestron programming experience

• Extron XTP switch configuration experience

Education

AA/AS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP