Westat has an immediate opening for a research analyst to join our behavioral health group to work with a multidisciplinary team of researchers focused on tobacco regulatory science and tobacco prevention and control research, and other related areas of public health. This research analyst will contribute to a variety of projects focused on tobacco control and tobacco regulatory science, including, but not limited to, the NIH and FDA funded Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study.

Job Responsibilities:

· Conduct data analysis and collaborate with senior scientists and programmers in implementing analysis plans. · Write technical reports summarizing analytic methodologies and analytic findings. · Write scientific publications and presentations, and collaborating on grant and contract proposals.



Job Requirements:

· A master's degree in public health, psychology, sociology, economics, or a related social science field with a minimum of 2 years of demonstrated research experience.The successful candidate must be highly organized, detail-oriented, able to take initiative, and able to work on a breadth of activities. Strong written and verbal communication skills and good interpersonal skills are essential. Experience with SAS and/or Stata are desirable.