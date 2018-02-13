Ford Agency

IT Specialist

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 13, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
IT, Help Desk Technician
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency is looking for an IT Specialist with help desk experience to join a top DC Law Firm. In addition to providing help desk support, the Specialist will assist in training and staying on top of new systems and technologies for the firm. The ideal candidate will be that IT person who genuinely likes helping people solve problems, both big and small and has the drive and know how to deliver exceptional IT service to a broad range of professionals.  The core hours of supporting this global team are 11:00am - 7:00pm  (avoid the daily rush hour traffic!).  If this sounds like the perfect next step for you - don't delay, connect with us right away!

Responsibilities Include:

  • Perform remote and onsite end user support
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware and software issues
  • Provide IT orientation and software training to all new employees 
  • Identify, configure, and upgrade new programs and applications
  • Oversee document management system

Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
  • 1+ years of IT support, legal a plus
  • Proficient in MSOffice, Windows and Active Directory
  • Professional written and verbal communication skills

For immediate consideration, please submit your resume to: jobs@ford-agency.com

Attn: IT Specialist

 

The Ford Agency

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, DC 20036

EOE

To see more open positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

