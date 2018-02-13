The Ford Agency is looking for an IT Specialist with help desk experience to join a top DC Law Firm. In addition to providing help desk support, the Specialist will assist in training and staying on top of new systems and technologies for the firm. The ideal candidate will be that IT person who genuinely likes helping people solve problems, both big and small and has the drive and know how to deliver exceptional IT service to a broad range of professionals. The core hours of supporting this global team are 11:00am - 7:00pm (avoid the daily rush hour traffic!). If this sounds like the perfect next step for you - don't delay, connect with us right away!

Responsibilities Include:

Perform remote and onsite end user support

Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware and software issues

Provide IT orientation and software training to all new employees

Identify, configure, and upgrade new programs and applications

Oversee document management system

Qualifications Include:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

1+ years of IT support, legal a plus

Proficient in MSOffice, Windows and Active Directory

Professional written and verbal communication skills

