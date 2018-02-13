Financial Analyst

Employer
Axiom Resource Management, Inc.
Location
Arlington, Virginia
Posted
Feb 13, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst, Finance
Industry
Consulting
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

We are currently seeking a Financial Analyst to support the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) in Arlington, VA.

Successful Candidate will:

  • Compile and analyze financial information.
  • Develop integrated obligation/expenditure analyses, projections, reports,  and presentations.
  • Create and analyze monthly, quarterly, and annual reports and ensure financial information has been recorded accurately.
  • Identify trends and developments and present findings to senior management.
  • Perform financial forecasting and reconciliation of internal accounts.

Requirements Include:

  • Master’s degree, MBA preferred.
  • At least 5 years of related experience.
  • Familiarity with a variety of the field’s concepts, practices, and procedures.
  • Ability to undergo a background investigation which requires U.S. Citizenship.

Send resume and salary requirements to: employment@axiom-rm.com.

Visit us at www.axiom-rm.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer

