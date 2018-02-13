Financial Analyst
- Employer
- Axiom Resource Management, Inc.
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 13, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Consulting
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We are currently seeking a Financial Analyst to support the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) in Arlington, VA.
Successful Candidate will:
- Compile and analyze financial information.
- Develop integrated obligation/expenditure analyses, projections, reports, and presentations.
- Create and analyze monthly, quarterly, and annual reports and ensure financial information has been recorded accurately.
- Identify trends and developments and present findings to senior management.
- Perform financial forecasting and reconciliation of internal accounts.
Requirements Include:
- Master’s degree, MBA preferred.
- At least 5 years of related experience.
- Familiarity with a variety of the field’s concepts, practices, and procedures.
- Ability to undergo a background investigation which requires U.S. Citizenship.
Send resume and salary requirements to: employment@axiom-rm.com.
Visit us at www.axiom-rm.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer
