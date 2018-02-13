The Kennedy Center is searching for an exceptional individual to provide support to the Turnaround Arts program as an Implementation Program Assistant.

The Turnaround Arts program uses arts education as a tool in school reform for the nation’s most underserved public schools, grades PK-8. Through ambitious and strategic arts investments – aimed at impacting every hallway, every classroom, every staff member, and every student in the school – Turnaround Arts fuels whole-school transformation. The program provides tangible arts education resources to each local program partner and school, including arts supplies, musical instruments, school musicals, teacher trainings, and more. Through our framework for school improvement, ongoing coaching, and a focus on the connections between broader school goals and strategic use of the arts, Turnaround Arts schools are making enormous gains after years of struggling.

The objective of the Implementation Program Assistant position is to assist with the coordination and administration of the Turnaround Arts program, specifically the implementation component. This includes coordinating calendars, travel, and reimbursements; scheduling calls and meetings; drafting contracts; creating memos, newsletters, and website content; maintaining informational systems; and providing organizational and logistical support for regular events and convenings. The majority of this team member’s work is supporting remote staff, contractors, and constituents working across the country.

This position provides direct support to the Implementation Director and Implementation Managers of Turnaround Arts, and reports directly to the Implementation Director.

Duties and Responsibilities:

60% Administrative Support to the Implementation Team

Coordinates implementation team calendar, travel and reimbursements, including development and meticulous maintenance of tracking systems.

Manages the scheduling of all calls and meetings for implementation team members, including large monthly calls with external stakeholders.

Participates in regular check-ins with implementation team members to provide status updates on project and task progress.

Reviews and tracks monthly deliverables from local programs (including monthly/quarterly reports) and oversees communication regarding missing items.

Gathers content and updates implementation website at least monthly.

Creates and sends, with support from implementation team members, a monthly implementation website email blast to local programs, principals, and schools.

Creates and manages correspondence and logistics with related parties, including contractors and educational partners.

Conceptualizes and executes select design projects, including digital and printed materials.

Maintains filing systems and assists with financial records and reporting, requisitions, billing, and payments related to the implementation team.

Serves as a liaison with other Kennedy Center departments regarding program needs.

15 % Early Childhood Program Support

Compiles, edits, and send monthly early childhood memos and newsletters to constituents across the country.

Gathers, edits, and prepares copy related to best practices in early childhood education for publication on implementation website.

25% Special Events, Gatherings and Other Special Projects

Provides logistical support for projects and events, including Turnaround Arts Summer Leadership Retreat, Local Program Training, New Site Training, and more. Responsible for assisting with events onsite, as well as office record keeping. Writes and processes contracts for presenters. Arranges travel, accommodations, catering, equipment and other needs for related meetings.

Education/Experience:

Undergraduate degree Experience in designing and maintaining tracking systems, including finances At least two years’ experience working in meeting planning, general office work, or as an assistant Experience in K-8 public education and the arts preferred

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required:

Strong interpersonal skills - Collaborative and friendly, contributes his or her strengths to projects Organized and resourceful - Problem solves independently, not easily overwhelmed with multiple tasks Responsive to feedback - Seeks feedback and applies immediately, takes suggestions with good intent Communicative - Able to communicate openly and freely with supervisors and colleagues, in-person and remote Independent - Able to solve problems alone and manage own projects and workload Writing and editing - Must have proficient writing and editing skills to compose and edit written documents and public correspondence; advanced writing skills including grammatical precision and business writing are preferred Excellent computer skills - Must be computer literate with typing speed of at least 50 word per minute; advanced Word, Publisher, PowerPoint and Outlook skills are preferred; advanced Excel and Google Drive skills are essential

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion. We offer a comprehensive range of benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, and a 403(b) retirement plan.